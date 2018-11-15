Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson will miss six-to-eight weeks with the broken thumb, the team announced Thursday.

Arvidsson was placed on injured reserve with what the team then called an upper-body injury on Monday, two days after crashing into the boards during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Dallas Stars.

The 25-year-old was returning from a three-game absence from lower-body injury on Saturday when he sustained the broken thumb.

When healthy, Arvidsson has been highly effective this season, recoding eight goals and five assists in 13 games.

He scored 29 goals and posted 61 points in 78 games last season.

In related news, the Predators placed defenceman P.K. Subban on injured reserve on Thursday. Predators head coach Peter Laviolette said earlier in the day that Subban is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Subban has two goals and 10 assists in 18 games so far this season. He has been held pointless in each of his last two games.

Defenceman Dam Hamhuis was activated from the IR, taking Subban's roster spot.