The Nashville Predators are slated to get some injury relief in the near future, but they will likely have to wait until the New Year to see Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson back in the lineup.

Predators general manager David Poile updated the status of injured players Kyle Turris, P.K. Subban, Forsberg and Advidsson while speaking to 102.5 The Game on Wednesday. Between the four players, the Predators currently have a total of $25.25 million in salary on injured reserve.

Poile said Turris, sidelined since Nov. 23, could return from his undisclosed injury this week while Subban, out since Nov. 13 with an upper-body injury, could be back next week.

As for Forsberg and Arvidsson, Poile said both players are still roughly three weeks away from making their returns to the lineup.

Forsberg, 24, was given a four-to-six week timeline for an upper-body injury on Dec. 1. He has 14 goals and 22 points in 26 games this season. Despite missing the team's past five games, he still leads the team in goals with five more than winger Craig Smith.

Arvidsson has been sidelined since Nov. 10, when he was given a six-to-eight recovery timeline for a broken thumb. He was averaging a point per game prior to the injury with eight goals and five assists in 13 contests.

Despite the injuries, the Predators still sit first in the Central Division with a 20-10-1 record this season. Nashville will host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.