Premier League predictions as the season is set to unfold

With the 2018-19 Premier League season about to get underway, it’s time for our fearless experts to make their predictions of how the campaign will unfold.

As always, it’s advised to take these prognostications with a grain of salt and TSN.ca will not be responsible for any money you lose based on what you’re about to read.

2018-19 Premier League champions:

Nick Andrade, TSN.ca – Manchester City

Mike Beauvais, TSN.ca – Manchester City

Noel Butler, TSN Radio 690 Montreal – Tottenham Hotspur

Ken Rodney, TSN.ca – Manchester City

Gareth Wheeler, TSN Radio 1050 Toronto - Liverpool

Luke Wileman, TSN Soccer Host – Manchester City

Darren Yourk, TSN.ca – Manchester City

Daniel Zakrzewski, BarDown – Manchester City

The rest of the top four:

Andrade – Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea

Beauvais – Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Butler – Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool

Rodney – Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United

Wheeler – Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea

Wileman – Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea

Yourk – Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Zakrzewski – Totttenham, Liverpool, Manchester United

The relegated teams :

Andrade – Southampton, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town

Beauvais – Cardiff City, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion

Butler – Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City

Rodney – Cardiff, Huddersfield, Watford

Wheeler – Bournemouth, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City

Wileman – Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Watford

Yourk – Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Watford

Zakrzewski – Cardiff City, Southampton, Huddersfield Town

Player of the Year:

Andrade – Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Beauvais – Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Butler – Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

Rodney – Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Wheeler – Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool

Wileman – Mohamed Salah

Yourk – Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Zakrzewski – Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Golden Boot:

Andrade – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal

Beauvais – Roberto Firmino, Liverpool

Butler – Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

Rodney – Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

Wheeler – Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United

Wileman – Mohamed Salah

Yourk – Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Zakrzewski – Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

Biggest surprise (team or player):

Andrade – West Ham United

Beauvais – Diogo Jota, Wolves

Butler – Fulham

Rodney – West Ham United

Wheeler – Wilfried Zaha - not sure how much of a surprise it will be, but Zaha will build off last season to become one of the top players in the Premier League.

Wileman – Wolves. After a great year in the Championship, they could challenge for a top half finish.

Yourk – Wolves finish in the top half of the table

Zakrzewski – West Ham United

Biggest disappointment (team or player):

Andrade – Tottenham Hotspur

Beauvais – Anthony Martial continues to be wasted under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Butler – Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United

Rodney – Romelu Lukaku

Wheeler – West Ham- more big money spent and will struggle for consistent results

Yourk – Chelsea struggles under Maurizio Sarri

Zakrzewski – Mohamed Salah

First manager sacked:

Andrade – Mark Hughes, Southampton

Beauvais – Mark Hughes, Southampton

Butler – Neil Warnock, Cardiff City

Rodney – Mark Hughes, Southampton

Wheeler – Rafael Benitez - he may just walk away

Wileman – Javi Gracia, Watford

Yourk – Neil Warnock, Cardiff City

Zakrzewski – Neil Warnock, Cardiff City