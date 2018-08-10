5h ago
Premier League predictions as the season is set to unfold
TSN.ca Staff
Mourinho's future headlines Premier League storylines
With the 2018-19 Premier League season about to get underway, it’s time for our fearless experts to make their predictions of how the campaign will unfold.
As always, it’s advised to take these prognostications with a grain of salt and TSN.ca will not be responsible for any money you lose based on what you’re about to read.
2018-19 Premier League champions:
Nick Andrade, TSN.ca – Manchester City
Mike Beauvais, TSN.ca – Manchester City
Noel Butler, TSN Radio 690 Montreal – Tottenham Hotspur
Ken Rodney, TSN.ca – Manchester City
Gareth Wheeler, TSN Radio 1050 Toronto - Liverpool
Luke Wileman, TSN Soccer Host – Manchester City
Darren Yourk, TSN.ca – Manchester City
Daniel Zakrzewski, BarDown – Manchester City
The rest of the top four:
Andrade – Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea
Beauvais – Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur
Butler – Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool
Rodney – Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United
Wheeler – Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea
Wileman – Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea
Yourk – Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur
Zakrzewski – Totttenham, Liverpool, Manchester United
The relegated teams :
Andrade – Southampton, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town
Beauvais – Cardiff City, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion
Butler – Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City
Rodney – Cardiff, Huddersfield, Watford
Wheeler – Bournemouth, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City
Wileman – Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Watford
Yourk – Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Watford
Zakrzewski – Cardiff City, Southampton, Huddersfield Town
Player of the Year:
Andrade – Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
Beauvais – Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
Butler – Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur
Rodney – Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
Wheeler – Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool
Wileman – Mohamed Salah
Yourk – Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
Zakrzewski – Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
Golden Boot:
Andrade – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal
Beauvais – Roberto Firmino, Liverpool
Butler – Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur
Rodney – Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur
Wheeler – Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United
Wileman – Mohamed Salah
Yourk – Mohamed Salah, Liverpool
Zakrzewski – Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur
Biggest surprise (team or player):
Andrade – West Ham United
Beauvais – Diogo Jota, Wolves
Butler – Fulham
Rodney – West Ham United
Wheeler – Wilfried Zaha - not sure how much of a surprise it will be, but Zaha will build off last season to become one of the top players in the Premier League.
Wileman – Wolves. After a great year in the Championship, they could challenge for a top half finish.
Yourk – Wolves finish in the top half of the table
Zakrzewski – West Ham United
Biggest disappointment (team or player):
Andrade – Tottenham Hotspur
Beauvais – Anthony Martial continues to be wasted under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United
Butler – Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United
Rodney – Romelu Lukaku
Wheeler – West Ham- more big money spent and will struggle for consistent results
Yourk – Chelsea struggles under Maurizio Sarri
Zakrzewski – Mohamed Salah
First manager sacked:
Andrade – Mark Hughes, Southampton
Beauvais – Mark Hughes, Southampton
Butler – Neil Warnock, Cardiff City
Rodney – Mark Hughes, Southampton
Wheeler – Rafael Benitez - he may just walk away
Wileman – Javi Gracia, Watford
Yourk – Neil Warnock, Cardiff City
Zakrzewski – Neil Warnock, Cardiff City