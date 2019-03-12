With a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night, Carey Price broke Jacques Plante’s long-standing franchise record for career wins with 315.

It is a franchise record that has stood since Mar. 16, 1963, the last win Plante recorded with the Habs.

In Habs history, Price is first in games played (612) and minutes played (36,000+). He is currently fourth in shutouts with 43, three behind Ken Dryden, and trails Plante (58) and franchise leader George Hainsworth (75).

This season, Price is sporting a 29-20-5 record with a .914 save percentage and a 2.62 GAA. Among active goalies, he ranks seventh in games played, wins and saves.

The Habs are currently in the race for a wild card spot.