Quarterback Johnny Manziel announced Saturday that he will sign with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The deal is expected to be for two seasons.

"Made the decision today to sign my contract with the CFL and further my football career after a long break. Very grateful for everyone that’s been supporting me along the way. I believe this is the best opportunity for me moving forward and I’m eager for what the future holds," Manziel tweeted Saturday.

Manziel began his comeback to professional football after two years away from the sport two months ago in The Spring League. He has previously stated a desire to return to the NFL.

Manziel won the Heisman Trophy in 2012 while playing at Texas A&M and was a nominee in 2013. Manziel was drafted in the first round by the Cleveland Browns in 2014, but struggled in two seasons with a career 57 per cent completion percentage and seven touchdowns compared to seven interceptions.

Manziel was released by the Browns in early 2016.