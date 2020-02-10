BATHURST, N.B. — Alex-Olivier Voyer scored three goals and set up another to power the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 9-4 victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Monday.

Felix Robert had two goals and two assists for Sherbrooke (41-8-4) while Gregory Kreutzer had a goal and two helpers. Patrick Guay, Julien Anctil and Charles-Antoine Roy also scored.

Cole Huckins led the Titan (9-36-7) with a pair of goals and an assist. Riley Kidney and Alexis Dube rounded out the offence.

Phoenix goaltender Thomas Sigouin stopped 25 shots. Acadie-Bathurst's Felix-Anthony Ethier made 30 saves.

Sherbrooke was 3 for 3 on the power play. The Titan scored twice on four chances with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2020.