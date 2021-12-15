QMJHL: Daniel's goal carries Wildcats to victory over Eagles

SYDNEY, N.S. — Alexis Daniel's second-period goal was the eventual winner as the Moncton Wildcats fended off the Cape Breton Eagles 4-3 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Francesco Iasenza, Yoan Loshing and Jacob Stewart also scored as Moncton (14-9-4) built a 4-1 lead by the second intermission.

Vincent Filion made 28 saves for the win.

Nicholas Girouard and Émile Hegarty-Aubin had goals in the final period as Cape Breton (7-18-5) mounted a late comeback. Hegarty-Aubin also scored in the second.

Nicolas Ruccia stopped 23 shots in net for the Eagles.

The Wildcats did not score on their one power play and Cape Breton was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

ISLANDERS 8 MOOSEHEADS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Matis Ouellet had back-to-back goals in the third period as the Islanders routed Halifax.

Captain Brett Budgell scored and added three assists for Charlottetown (20-7-2), while Patrick Guay, Drew Elliott, William Trudeau, Sam Bowness, and Keiran Gallant chipped in as well.

Zachary L'Heureux and Jordan Dumais replied for the Mooseheads (15-11-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2021.