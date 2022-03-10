GATINEAU – The Gatineau Olympiques announced Thursday that the team has recalled goaltender Ève Gascon.

Gascon will join the team on Saturday and will be in the lineup for the game against the Val D’or Foreurs at the Slush Puppie Centre.

Gascon has a 9-5 record with the Cégep de Saint-Laurent Patriotes in the Quebec Collegiate Hockey League (Division 1) this season. Gascon, 18, played for the Patriotes last season and became the first female player in history to earn a regular position at the midget AAA level with the Collège Esther-Blondin Phénix.

Gascon could become the first woman to play in the QMJHL since Charline Labonté did with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 2000-01.