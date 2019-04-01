1h ago
QMJHL: Lavoie leads Mooseheads to force Game 7
The Canadian Press
HALIFAX — The Halifax Mooseheads have forced a deciding seventh game in their first-round Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.
Raphael Lavoie scored two goals and set up another to lift Halifax to a 6-1 victory over the Quebec Remparts in Game 6 on Monday.
Keith Getson also scored twice for the Mooseheads, who host Game 7 on Tuesday night, and Samuel Asselin and Antoine Morand rounded out the attack.
Samuel Dickner had the lone goal for the Remparts.
Alexis Gravel made 23 saves for Halifax.
Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo started in Quebec's net, allowing four goals on 30 shots through 40:26. Kyle Jessiman stopped 9-of-10 attempts the rest of the way.
---
HUSKIES 8 CATARACTES 2
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Patrik Hrehorcak scored twice and Felix Bibeau and Peter Abbandonato had a goal and two assists apiece as the Huskies beat Shawinigan in Game 6 to advance to the second round.
Justin Bergeron, Joel Teasdale, Mathieu Gagon and Rafael Harvey-Pinard also scored for Rouyn-Noranda.
Jeremy Martin and Pierre-Olivier Bourgeois scored for the Cataractes.
---
TIGRES 6 FOREURS 2
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Anthony Poulin struck twice as the Tigres evened their series against Val-d'Or to force Game 7.
Olivier Mathieu, Jerome Gravel, Dominic Cormier and Simon Lafrance also scored for Victoriaville.
Daniil Berestnev and David Noel supplied the offence for the Foreurs.
---
WILDCATS 3 DRAKKAR 1
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Jakob Pelletier's second-period goal stood as the winner as Moncton forced Game 7 against the Drakkar.
Alexander Khovanov and Jeremy McKenna also scored for the Wildcats.
Samuel L'Italien had the lone goal for Baie-Comeau.
---