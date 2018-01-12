CHARLOTTETOWN — Raphael Lavoie scored his second of the game 2:35 into overtime, lifting the Halifax Mooseheads to a 3-2 win over the Charlottetown Islanders on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jake Ryczek also scored for the Mooseheads (28-10-5).

Cameron Askew and Keith Getson scored for the Islanders (25-13-3).

Halifax goaltender Blade Mann-Dixon turned away 41 shots. Charlottetown's Matthew Welsh made 25 saves.

The Mooseheads went 1 for 1 on the power play while the Islanders were scoreless on five chances with the man advantage.

---

HUSKIES 4 PHOENIX 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Alex Beaucage's goal midway from the second period stood as the winner as Rouyn-Noranda downed the Phoenix.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Patrik Hrehorcak and Peter Abbandonato also scored for the Huskies (25-10-7).

Samuel Poulin had the lone goal for Sherbrooke (18-17-8).

---

REMPARTS 2 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Jesse Sutton scored the go-ahead goal 11:46 into the third period as Quebec beat the Tigres.

Matthew Grouchy also scored for the Remparts (23-15-5).

Chase Harwell supplied the offence for Victoriaville (20-16-6).

---

DRAKKAR 3 TITAN 0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Francis Leclerc made 38 saves as the Drakkar blanked Acadie-Bathurst.

Jordan Martel, Simon Chevrier and D'Artagnan Joly supplied the offence for Baie-Comeau (18-20-3).

Joseph Murdaca turned aside 29 shots for the Titan (22-13-8).

---

ARMADA 5 SEA DOGS 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Maxime Collin scored a hat trick as the Armada toppled Saint John.

Alex Barre-Boulet scored twice for Blainville-Boisbriand (28-9-3).

Nicholas Deakin-Poot had the lone goal for the Sea Dogs (11-23-8).

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 4 SAGUENEENS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Declan Smith scored a hat trick to lead Cape Breton over the Sagueneens.

Egor Sokolov also scored for the Screaming Eagles (20-18-4).

Ryan Smith scored for Chicoutimi (16-22-4).

---

67'S 5 OLYMPIQUES 0

GATINEAU, Que. — Samuel Bitten scored twice and Olivier Tremblay stopped all 20 shots he faced as Ottawa shut out the Olympiques in an interleague game between OHL and QMJHL teams.

Austen Keating, Mitchell Hoelscher and Kody Clark also scored for the 67's (16-19-4).

William Giroux combined with Tristan Berube for 24 saves for Gatineau (23-14-4).

---

