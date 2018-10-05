QMJHL: Ouellet stars in overtime as Foreurs topple Remparts

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Nicolas Ouellet scored 2:22 into overtime to lift the Val-d'Or Foreurs over the Quebec Remparts 3-2 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Yan Dion and Julien Tessier both had power-play goals in the second period to give the Foreurs (1-5-1) a 2-1 lead.

Philipp Kurashev scored for the Remparts (4-2-1) in the third period to tie it 2-2 and force extra time. Olivier Mathieu had opened the scoring in the first.

Jonathan Lemieux made 33 saves for the win and Dereck Baribeau stopped 26 shots in net for Quebec.

Val-d'Or went 2 for 3 on the power play and the Remparts were 1 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 SAGUENEENS 4 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Antoine Morand scored his second goal of the night in overtime as Halifax edged the Sagueneens.

Arnaud Durandeau also struck twice for the Mooseheads (5-1-0), while Xavier Parent added a goal.

Theo Rochette, Artemi Kniazev, Justin Ducharme and Samuel Houde supplied the offence for the Sagueneens (3-2-1).

---

TITAN 7 SEA DOGS 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Noah Dobson and Cole Rafuse had two goals apiece as the Titan crushed Saint John.

Alexandre David, Charles-Andre Cypihot and Brandon Cianflone also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (3-3-0).

Yohan Plamondon was the lone scorer for the Sea Dogs (1-4-2).

---

HUSKIES 5 TIGRES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored twice as the Huskies defeated Victoriaville.

Tyler Hinam's power-play goal 12:02 into the third period was the winner for Rouyn-Noranda (6-1-0). Alex Beaucage and Felix Bibeau also scored for the Huskies.

Simon Lafrance and Sean Larochelle replied for the Tigres (2-3-1).

---

OCEANIC 4 VOLTIGEURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Cedric Pare had the third-period winner as Rimouski topped the Voltigeurs.

Frederyck Janvier, Jimmy Huntington and Dmitry Zavgorodniy also scored for the Oceanic (4-2-0).

Cedric Desruisseaux responded scored for the Voltigeurs (3-3-0).

---

DRAKKAR 8 ISLANDERS 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Yaroslav Alexeyev had a hat trick as the Drakkar sailed past Charlottetown.

Gabriel Fortier, Nathan Legare, Logan Camp, Christopher Merisier-Ortiz and D'Artagnan Joly rounded out the attack for Baie-Comeau (6-0-1).

Keith Getson, Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Nikita Alexandrov replied for the Islanders (2-4-1).

---

