SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Egor Sokolov scored three goals and set up another to power the Cape Breton Eagles to a 7-2 victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs on Wednesday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Adam McCormick had a goal and two helpers for Cape Breton (23-13-3) and Nathan Larose, Shawn Element and Ivan Ivan also scored. Mathias Laferriere chipped in with two assists.

Josh Lawrence and Dawson Stairs supplied the offence for the Sea Dogs (20-20-1).

Eagles goaltender Kevin Mandolese made 23 saves.

Zachary Bouthillier started in net for Saint John, allowing four goals on nine shots through 15:26. Noah Patenaude stopped 23-of-26 attempts the rest of the way.

The Eagles have picked up at least a point in seven straight games (6-0-1).

---

TITAN 2 ISLANDERS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Tristan Berube turned aside 41 shots and Remy Anglehart and Olivier Coulombe provided the offence as Acadie-Bathurst (7-25-7) edged the Islanders (22-15-5).

---

FOREURS 4 ARMADA 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — William Provost had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Lemieux made 28 saves and the Foreurs (17-16-5) doubled up Blainville-Boisbriand (22-15-3).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.