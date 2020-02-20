QMJHL: Robert breaks tie in third period, Phoenix beat Tigres

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Felix Robert scored the go-ahead goal 16:37 into the third period to lift the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 4-3 win over the Victoriaville Tigres on Thursday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Charles-Antoine Roy and Benjamin Tardiff had a goal and two helpers apiece for Sherbrooke (44-8-4) and Taro Jentzsch also scored.

Anthony Poulin, Brooklyn Kalmikov and Jerome Gravel replied for the Tigres (23-24-9).

Phoenix goaltender Samuel Hlavaj made 17 saves. Victoriaville's Fabio Iacobo stopped 23 shots.

Sherbrooke has won six straight.

---

REMPARTS 4 DRAKKAR 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Theo Rochette capped a hat trick with an empty-netter with 34 seconds remaining to lead Quebec (23-29-5) over the Drakkar (20-23-11).

---

MOOSEHEADS 1 OCEANIC 0

HALIFAX — Cole McLaren stopped 32 shots and Kevin Gursoy supplied the game's only goal to lift the Mooseheads (19-31-4) over Rimouski (35-15-8).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.