1h ago
QMJHL: Robert breaks tie in third period, Phoenix beat Tigres
The Canadian Press
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Felix Robert scored the go-ahead goal 16:37 into the third period to lift the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 4-3 win over the Victoriaville Tigres on Thursday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
Charles-Antoine Roy and Benjamin Tardiff had a goal and two helpers apiece for Sherbrooke (44-8-4) and Taro Jentzsch also scored.
Anthony Poulin, Brooklyn Kalmikov and Jerome Gravel replied for the Tigres (23-24-9).
Phoenix goaltender Samuel Hlavaj made 17 saves. Victoriaville's Fabio Iacobo stopped 23 shots.
Sherbrooke has won six straight.
---
REMPARTS 4 DRAKKAR 2
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Theo Rochette capped a hat trick with an empty-netter with 34 seconds remaining to lead Quebec (23-29-5) over the Drakkar (20-23-11).
---
MOOSEHEADS 1 OCEANIC 0
HALIFAX — Cole McLaren stopped 32 shots and Kevin Gursoy supplied the game's only goal to lift the Mooseheads (19-31-4) over Rimouski (35-15-8).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.