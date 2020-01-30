DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Francesco Lapenna stopped all 19 shots he faced as the Drummondville Voltigeurs shut out the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4-0 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Edouard Charron struck twice, including the eventual winner, for Drummondville (27-20-1). Jacob Dion and Nicholas Girouard also scored.

Zachary Emond stopped 28 shots for Rouyn-Noranda (23-21-4).

The Voltigeurs were 2 for 3 on the power play and the Huskies could not score on their two man advantages.

---

ISLANDERS 6 CATARACTES 5

CHARLOTTETOWN — Liam Peyton scored twice as the Islanders edged Shawinigan.

Ethan Crossman put away the winner at the 11:56 mark of the third period for Charlottetown (25-20-5), while Gaetan Jobin, Nikita Alexandrov and Drew Elliott also scored.

Gabriel Denis, Xavier Bourgault, Xavier Cormier, Marc-Antoine Pepin and Mavrik Bourque replied for the Cataractes (21-24-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2020.