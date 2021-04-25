VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — A five-point night from Mikhail Abramov led the Tigres to a 6-3 win over the Huskies to move Victoriaville one win away from the second round of the playoffs.

The Tigres lead the best-of-five series 2-0. Game 3 goes Monday night.

Abramov scored the game-winning goal in the third period and added four assists.

The game was tied 2-2 in the second when the Tigres scored three straight. Victoriaville went 3 for 5 with the man advantage.

Samuel Johnson scored and added an assist for Rouyn-Noranda while Samuel Richard made 24 saves on 29 shots.

---

FOREURS 6 DRAKKAR 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. -- Two goals and an assist by Samuel Poulin led the way as the Foreurs downed the Drakkar for the second night in a row. The Foreurs limited Baie-Comeau to 15 total shots, including three in the third period.

Val-d'Or now leads the best-of-five series 2-0 following their decisive 7-2 victory on Saturday.

---

SEA DOGS 6 TITAN 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Brady Burns scored twice and added an assist to lead the Sea Dogs (2-2) over the Titan (2-1) in the 2021 President Cup Series.

The game was tied 2-2 before Saint John scored three consecutive power-play goals. The Sea Dogs finished 4 for 7 with the extra skater.

The Sea Dogs, Titan and Moncton Wildcats (1-2) are competing in a nine-game round-robin tournament to determine who will face the Charlottetown Islanders in the Maritimes Division final.

--

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2021.