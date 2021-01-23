QUEBEC — Nathan Gaucher scored a hat trick as the Quebec Remparts defeated the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 6-4 in Québec on Saturday afternoon.

The Armada lost their first game of the season after winning their first nine games of the season, including a 5-2 win over Rimouski Friday night.

Gaucher scored the game-winning goal, shorthanded, at 15:41 of the third period. Gaucher scored a goal in each period, with his first two coming on the power play.

Thomas Caron, Gabriel Montreuil and Theo Rochette also scored for the Remparts.

Mathias Laferriere, Yaroslav Likhachev, Blake Richardson and Luke Henman scored for the Armada.

Thomas Sigouin stopped 25 shots for Quebec. Olivier Adam turned aside 20 shots for Blainville-Boisbriand. The Armada outshot the Remparts 29-26.

The Remparts (5-2-2-0) went 2-for-6 on the power play. The Armada (9-1-0-0) went 2-for-7 with the man advantage.

---

PHOENIX 2 DRAKKAR 0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que.— Xavier Parent and Israel Mianscum each scored a goal in a 2-0 Sherbrooke Phoenix win over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar Saturday afternoon. Lucas Fitzpatrick turned away 29 shots for Baie-Comeau while Samuel Hlavaj made 26 saves for a shutout victory.

---

TIGRES 2 HUSKIES 0

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Olivier Coulombe and Shawn Element both scored in a 2-0 Victoriaville Tigres win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in Victoriaville Saturday. Nikolas Hurtubise made 18 saves for the shutout.

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 FOREURS 2

GATINEAU, Que.— Andrew Coxhead scored twice as the Gatineau Olympiques beat the Val-d'Or Foreurs 5-2 in Gatineau on Saturday afternoon. Antonin Verreault, Manix Landry and Mikael Martel also scored for the Olympiques. Alexandre Doucet and Marc-Olivier Racine-Roy scored for the Foreurs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2021.