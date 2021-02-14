QMJHL: Guay scores twice in Charlottetown win over Cape Breton

SYDNEY, N.S. — Patrick Guay scored two goals while goaltender Jacob Goobie made 26 saves as the Charlottetown Islanders defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 5-2 Sunday.

Noah Laaouan scored the go-ahead goal in the second period of play and also picked up an assist on the second of Guay's pair of goals. Brett Budgell and Sam Oliver also scored for Charlottetown (17-4-0-0)

Dawson Stairs and Felix Pare both scored for Cape Breton (10-12-0-0). William Grimard made 31 saves in a losing effort.

VOLTIGEURS 4 DRAKKAR 2

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Justin Cote and Xavier Simoneau each recorded two-point nights as the Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-2. Brandon Frattaroli scored both goals for the Drakkar.

HUSKIES 3 OCEANIC 2

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Donovan Arsenault scored the game-winning goal a little over three minutes into the third period in a 3-2 Rouyn-Noranda Huskies win over the Rimouski Oceanic. Edouard St-Laurent and Samuel Johnson also scored for Rouyn-Noranda. Jacob Mathieu and Alexander Gaudio each scored a goal for Rimouski.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021.