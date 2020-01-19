SHERBROOKE, Que. — Alex-Olivier Voyer's 27th goal of the season at 3:38 of the third period proved to be the difference as the Sherbrooke Phoenix picked up their league-leading 33rd win with a 4-2 victory against the Halifax Mooseheads in Quebec Major Junior Hockey league action on Saturday.

Samuel Poulin, Nathael Roy and Taro Jentzsch recorded the other goals for the Phoenix (33-7-4), who are 6-2-2 over their last 10 games.

Marcel Barinka and D'Artagnan Joly replied for Halifax (17-22-3).

Alexis Gravel turned aside 43-of-47 shots in defeat.

Samuel Hlavaj made 23 saves for Sherbrooke.

The Phoenix and Mooseheads each failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

---

ARMADA 5 TIGRES 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Yaroslav Likhachev and Yann-Felix Lapointe each recorded a goal and two assists, while Emile Samson made 32 saves in Blainville-Boisbriand's (24-16-3) 5-2 victory over Victoriaville (14-21-9).

---

CATARACTES 5 DRAKKAR 4 (OT)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Mavrik Bourque scored twice, including the winner at 1:07 in overtime, and added an assist to lift Shawinigan (20-23-0) past Baie-Comeau (19-17-6) for just its second win in 10 games.

---

EAGLES 8 ISLANDERS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Felix Lafrance potted a goal and two assists, while Liam Kidney also recorded a three-point night with two goals and a helper in Cape Breton's (26-14-3) rout of Charlottetown (23-18-5).

---

WILDCATS 7 SEA DOGS 4

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jordan Spence and Gabriel Fortier each scored a pair of goals, and Olivier-Benoit Groulx had three points with a goal and two helpers in Moncton's (30-12-0) come-from-behind win over Saint John (21-23-1).

---

OCEANIC 5 TITAN 0

BATHURST, N.B. — Nicolas Guay recorded a natural hat trick, Alexis Lafreniere assisted on four of the Oceanic's five goals, while Creed Jones made 20 saves for his second shutout in three starts as Rimouski (24-14-7) shut out Acadie-Bathurst (8-28-7).

---

HUSKIES 4 REMPARTS 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Samuel Richard stopped 41-of-43 shots and Alex Labbe scored twice as Rouyn-Noranda (21-19-4) doubled up Quebec (18-21-2) for just its second win in 10 games.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18 2020.