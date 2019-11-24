SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel Hlavaj made 23 saves for his third shutout of the season, as the Sherbrooke Phoenix downed the Charlottetown Islanders 3-0 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Nicolas Ranno scored the winner at 17:57 of the second period. Patrick Guay and Alex-Olivier Voyer had the other goals for the Phoenix (20-3-2), who have now won 8 of their last 10 games.

Matthew Welsh turned aside 27 shots for Charlottetown (14-8-4).

The Phoenix went 0 for 5 on the power play, while the Islanders were 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

ARMADA 3 OCEANIC 2 (OT)

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Samuel Bolduc scored the winner just 14 seconds into overtime to help push the Armada (12-10-2) past Rimouski (14-5-5) for its third victory in a row.

---

EAGLES 2 DRAKKAR 1 (SO)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Ryan Francis scored the only goal of the shootout, while William Grimard stopped 46-of-47 shots as Cape Breton (15-8-1) eked past Baie-Comeau (11-11-5).

---

CATARACTES 2 HUSKIES 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Xavier Bourgault put away the winner with just 1:40 left in regulation to push Shawnigan (13-12-0) over Rouyn-Nouranda (13-10-3), extending its winning streak to three games.

---

SEA DOGS 4 TITAN 3

BATHURST, N.B. — Nicholas Guay scored twice, including the winner, and added an assist in Saint John's (9-15-1) victory against Acadie-Bathurst (3-14-6).

---

WILDCATS 4 MOOSEHEADS 2

HALIFAX — Isaac Wilson's first goal of the season proved to be the difference as Moncton (19-5-0) downed Halifax (11-11-3) to secure its 13th win in 15 games.

---

TIGRES 2 REMPARTS 0

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Nikolas Hurtubise stopped all 30 shots he faced, while Mikhail Abramov broke a scoreless deadlock with under two minutes left to play to help secure Victoriaville's (8-14-5) shutout over Quebec (11-13-1).

---

FOREURS 5 OLYMPIQUES 4

GATINEAU, Que. — Peyton Hoyt had a hat trick, while Francesco Lapenna made 36 saves as Val-d'Or (13-10-2) handed Gatineau (7-15-3) its fourth straight loss.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2019.