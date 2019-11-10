SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel Poulin had three goals and an assist and Alex-Olivier Voyer added two goals and two helpers as the surging Sherbrooke Phoenix downed the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 10-4 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Xavier Parent scored once and set up three more while Patrick Guay, Julien Anctil, Nathael Roy and Benjamin Tardif also scored for the Phoenix (17-1-2), who used a six-goal second period to improve to 13-0-1 in their last 14 contests.

Luke Henman, Yaroslav Likhachev, Samuel Desgroseilliers and Benjamin Corbeil found the back of the net for the Armada (9-9-1)

Thomas Sigouin turned aside 29 shots for Sherbrooke. Emile Samson stopped 19-of-27 shots to take the loss.

The Phoenix went 3 for 4 on the power play while the Armada went 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

EAGLES 8 VOLTIGEURS 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Egor Sokolov scored twice and Nathan Larose had a goal and three helpers as Cape Breton downed Drummondville to halt a three-game slide.

David Doucet, Shawn Boudrias, Derek Gentile, Kyle Havlena and Ivan Ivan also scored while William Grimard made 23 saves for the Eagles (13-6-1).

Noah Wilson, Isiah Campbell and Thomas Pelletier replied for the Voltigeurs (14-8-0). David Bowen turned aside 31 shots in a losing cause.

---

WILDCATS 6 TITAN 3

MONCTON, N.B. — Alexander Khovanov had two goals and two assists and Jakob Pelletier tacked on four helpers as the Wildcats doubled up Acadie-Bathurst.

Jeremy McKenna had a pair of goals for Moncton (15-4-0), which also got goals from Mika Cyr and Christian Huntley. Olivier Rodrigue made 16 saves for the win.

Yan Aucoin struck twice and Evan MacKinnon had the other Titan (1-13-6) goal. Felix-Anthony Ethier turned aside 51-of-57 shots in defeat.

---

FOREURS 3 REMPARTS 2 (SO)

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Alexander Mirzabalaev and Michel scored in the shootout as Val-d'Or edged the Remparts to snap a five-game losing streak.

David Noel and Jeremy Michel potted goals in regulation time for the Foreurs (9-9-2), who got 29 saves from Jonathan Lemieux.

Gabriel Montreuil and Felix Bibeau found the back of the net for Quebec (11-8-1). Emerik Despatie stopped 16 shots in defeat.

---

SEA DOGS 3 TIGRES 2 (OT)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Jeremie Poirier scored with 25 seconds remaining in the extra period to lift Saint John over the Tigres.

Tommy DaSilva kicked out 35 shots while William Villeneuve and Maxim Cajkovic also scored for the Sea Dogs (8-11-1).

Mikhail Abramov and Conor Frenette potted goals for Victoriaville (6-12-4). Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 25 stops in defeat.

---

SAGUENEENS 8 CATARACTES 4

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Theo Rochette had a goal and two assists as the Sagueneens easily doubled up Shawinigan.

Tristan Pelletier, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Gabriel Villeneuve, Hendrix Lapierre, Samuel Houde, Michael Pellerin and William Dufour also scored for Chicoutimi (13-4-2). Daniel Moody stopped 13-of-14 shots in relief for the win.

Valentin Nussbaumer scored twice while Charles Beaudoin and Vasily Ponomarev had the others for the Cataractes (8-10-0). Justin Blanchette kicked out 35 shots in defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2019.