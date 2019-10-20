QMJHL Roundup: Phoenix rise to seventh straight win with victory over Cataractes

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Felix Robert scored three goals and set up four more, and Samuel Poulin had two goals and six assists on Sunday to power the Sherbrooke Phoenix to their seventh straight win in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, 9-4 over the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Alex-Olivier Voyer had a goal and two helpers and Bailey Peach, Yann-Felix Lapointe and Nathael Roy also scored for Sherbrooke (11-1-1).

Mavrik Bourque led the Cataractes (7-5-0) with a goal and two assists. Valentin Nussbaumer, Charles Beaudoin and Vasily Ponomarev supplied the rest of the offence.

Phoenix goaltender Thomas Sigouin made 20 saves.

Justin Blanchette started in the Shawinigan net, allowing eight goals on 28 shots through 48:59. Antoine Coulombe stopped 6-of-7 attempts the rest of the way.

The Cataractes have lost three straight.

---

ARMADA 4 OLYMPIQUES 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Emile Samson stopped 37 shots and Simon Lavigne's goal early in the third stood as the winner as the Armada (4-6-2) doubled up Gatineau (2-9-2).

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 TIGRES 2 (SO)

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Dawson Mercer scored the lone shootout goal to lift the Voltigeurs (9-4-0) over Victoriaville (3-8-3) for their eighth straight win.

---

OCEANIC 9 REMPARTS 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Cedric Pare scored four times and had two assists, Dmitry Zavgorodniy added two goals and two helpers and the Oceanic (9-2-2) routed Quebec (8-4-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2019.