Queen's Plate champion One Bad Boy favourite for Prince of Wales Stakes

FORT ERIE, Ont. — Queen's Plate champion One Bad Boy drew the No. 1 post for the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on Friday.

The 1 3/16-mile dirt race is the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown. It's scheduled to go Tuesday night at Fort Erie Racetrack.

One Bad Boy is the early 7-5 favourite in the five-horse field.

Queen's Plate runner-up Avie's Flatter, the 5-2 second pick, drew the No. 2 post.

Tone Broke (5-1 odds), the third-place finisher in the Plate, will break from the No. 3 post.

He's A Macho Man (8-1 odds, No. 4) and Skywire (3-1 odds, No. 5) complete the field.

One Bad Boy went wire-to-wire with jockey Flavien Prat aboard for a solid 3 1/2-length win over Winterbook favourite Avie's Flatter in the Plate on June 29 at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto.

In May, Prat guided 65-1 long-shot Country House to second in the Kentucky Derby behind Maximum Security.

But Country House was elevated to the winner's circle when Maximum Security was disqualified for interference, a stunning first in the race's illustrious 145-year history.

If One Bad Boy emerges victorious Tuesday, the plan is to run the California-based horse in the final Triple Crown leg. That will be the $400,000 Breeders Stakes on Aug. 17, a 1 1/2-mile turf event at Woodbine .

Should One Bad Boy complete the sweep, he'd capture a $500,000 bonus for becoming Canada's first Triple Crown winner since Wando in 2003.