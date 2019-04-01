The New York Rangers took four penalties in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Brendan Smith was responsible for all of them.

Smith, who played left wing on the team's fourth line Sunday, was called twice for tripping, once for interference and once for a cross-check. Head coach David Quinn expressed his displeasure for Smith's parade to the penalty box post-game.

“Kind of leaning toward infuriating,” Quinn told the New York Post. “I don’t ever want to see a guy get four [penalties]. Four is a little bit excessive.”

Smith, who signed a four-year, $17.4 million contract with the Rangers in 2017, has moved back and forth from the blueline to the fourth line this season. He spent Friday's loss on defence, his natural position, before moving to forward on Sunday.

In 60 games this season, the 30-year-old has three goals and 11 points with a minus-8 rating. He matched a career-high on Sunday with 69 penalty minutes on the season. He's been a healthy scratch for the Rangers multiple times this season.