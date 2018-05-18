1h ago
Quinn primary target for Rangers' HC job
TSN.ca Staff
Boston University head coach David Quinn appears to be fairly well down the road in the process to be in the next head coach of the New York Rangers, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.
Nothing seems to be imminent yet because Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton is at the IIHF World Championship, but Quinn has already been interviewed for the job and seems to be the primary target for the Rangers.
Quinn has spent the last five years with Boston Univeristy after taking over in 2013-14. He has a 100-59-20 in 179 games with the team.
Before that Quinn also spent three years as head coach of the Lake Erie Monsters in the AHL.
Quinn and the Terriers reached the Frozen Four final once, in 2015 where they lost to Providence.