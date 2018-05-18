Boston University head coach David Quinn appears to be fairly well down the road in the process to be in the next head coach of the New York Rangers, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Not a done deal, but Boston University head coach David Quinn appears to be fairly well down the road in the process to be the next head coach of the NYR. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) May 18, 2018

Nothing seems to be imminent yet because Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton is at the IIHF World Championship, but Quinn has already been interviewed for the job and seems to be the primary target for the Rangers.

NYR GM Jeff Gorton is at World Championships in Denmark, so nothing is believed to be imminent but Quinn has already interviewed. For now, he appears to be a primary target. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) May 18, 2018

Quinn has spent the last five years with Boston Univeristy after taking over in 2013-14. He has a 100-59-20 in 179 games with the team.

Before that Quinn also spent three years as head coach of the Lake Erie Monsters in the AHL.

Quinn and the Terriers reached the Frozen Four final once, in 2015 where they lost to Providence.