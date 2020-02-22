MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Ontario's Rachel Homan reached the Canadian women's curling championship semifinal with the patience and confidence of a three-time champion.

Down early to Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville, Homan's three-point ninth end swung momentum hard in Ontario's favour in a 9-5 win Saturday.

Homan's raise double takeout to score three gave her team a two-point cushion coming home without last-rock advantage.

McCarville couldn't generate a multi-point end with hammer.

"We've shown we can win a couple different ways this week," Homan said. "I was a little bit hard on everyone's nerves I think.

"The girls supported me and believed in me I could make a big one in nine."

Ontario awaited the loser of Saturday's later Page playoff between top seeds Kerri Einarson of Manitoba and the Winnipeg wild-card team skipped by Jennifer Jones.

The victor gets an express ticket to Sunday's final. The loser must beat Homan on Sunday afternoon to gain a rematch in the title game at night.

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts winner represents Canada at the women's world championship March 14-22 in Prince George, B.C., and returns to next years Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., as Team Canada.

A berth in the 2021 Olympic trials also goes to the winner, as well as $105,000 of the $300,000 prize purse.

Einarson, Jones and Homan each finished the preliminary and championship rounds with cumulative 9-2 records.

All 1-1 against each other, the tiebreaker went to the accumulated measurements in the draw-the-button competition preceding each draw to determine who starts with last-rock advantage.

Compared to Jones and Einarson, Homan's journey to Sunday was relatively steady.

Six-time champion Jones had to win the wild-card game on the eve of the main draw just to get into the tournament.

She earned three of her wins in an extra end, including a mammoth comeback against B.C. when trailing by five.

Einarson gave up seven points in one end of a game and scored five in an end of another all on the same day, as well as having her hands full with underdog Nunavut before closing out the win.

Ontario curled 92 per cent as a team, but fell 9-6 to Manitoba in the championship-round finale Friday.

"We feel really consistent out here," Homan said. "We've played a lot of great games."

Homan's squad is a team with a lot of big-game experience.

Homan claimed Canadian titles in 2013, 2014 and 2017 with third Emma Miskew and lead Lisa Weagle. Joanne Courtney replaced second Alison Kreviazuk in 2014.

The foursome won national and world titles in 2017, as well as the Olympic trials. They finished outside the medals in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Homan reached the final of last year's Hearts in Sydney N.S., giving up steals in the ninth and 10th ends in a loss to Chelsea Carey.

Down 4-2 to McCarville after six ends Saturday, Homan pulled even with a deuce in seven and forced Northern Ontario to hit for one in eight.

In the ninth, McCarville answered Miskew's tap to lay three with a tap double-rub and roll for shot stone.

But Homan's raise double takeout on the last shot of the end produced the pivotal three-pointer.

"Any time you can be part of a big shot, it's great for the team, it's great for your own little personal highlight reel and it's always fun to be a part of it," Courtney said.

"To pull out those kinds of wins, we feel really good going into tomorrow."

McCarville reached the Hearts final in 2016, but lost for a third time in the Page playoff between the third and fourth seeds for a third time since then.

"We had stages of goals, so obviously our first goal was to make the championship round and we did, and to make the playoffs and we did, but coming into the playoffs you just want to play your best and you want to have a good game, which we did," the skip said.

"But it's disappointing losing because you think 'when is my time to come?'"

Curling Canada and TSN announced an extension of their broadcast rights contract for another eight years.

The agreement kicks in for the 2020-21 season through to 2027-28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.