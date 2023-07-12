1h ago
Alouettes running back coach Tyrell Sutton opens up about making Montreal his home
TSN.ca Staff,
Alouettes running back coach Tyrell Sutton joined CJAD 800's Elias Makos to discuss what it has been like making his home in Montreal. He discusses everything from learning the French language to why he chose to settle with his family in Montreal and how racism has impacted his life.