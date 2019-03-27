If it's his decision to make, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis says won't have his team appear on this year's edition of HBO’s "Hard Knocks," the NFL training camp reality series.

"It would be disruptive," Davis said at the NFL’s annual league meetings this week in Phoenix, Arizona, about his team potentially appearing on “Hard Knocks”. "We've got a lot of business to take care of, get ready for the season. I appreciate that they might think we'd be great TV, but we got something to accomplish."

The Raiders would seemingly be a good candidate to be selected for “Hard Knocks” because of their head coach, Jon Gruden, who is regarded as having a strong personality. Davis, jokingly though, said he would rather fire Gruden and then hire him back after another team has been chosen for the show.

Adding to the appeal having Oakland on the show is their new star wide receiver Antonio Brown, who, of course, essentially forced his way off the Pittsburgh Steelers after asking to be traded and posting several cryptic tweets about the team on Twitter. In addition, Oakland may also potentially add at least one high profile incoming rookie in next month's NFL Draft, as they currently have three picks in the first round, including No. 4 overall.

Teams are exempt from being considered for “Hard Knocks” if they have a first-year head coach, have played in the postseason the past two years or have been on the show in the previous 10 years.

The Raiders are one of five NFL teams eligible for this year's edition of the show, along with the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants and Washington.