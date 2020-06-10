Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie described talks with the federal government as both constructive and positive Wednesday on TSN 1050’s OverDrive.

It’s been six weeks since Ambrosie and the CFL asked the federal government for financial aid to help weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has delayed the start of the season until at least September. Ambrosie said on OverDrive the CFL is currently parsing through the federal government’s programs to see how they could help the league.

“The conversation has actually been quite constructive. They’ve asked us to look at the programs that they’ve already created which we are currently pulling them apart.

“So we’re having to pull apart those programs now, we’re looking at them, we’ve got a lot of good people studying those programs.”

Ambrosie also said talks with the federal government have given the league an opportunity to try to strengthen their long-term business model.

“I think just generally the conversation has been positive but really the twist in all of this, or maybe the turning for us, was the recognition that no matter what, we’ve really got to look at our own business. We have to figure out, how do we go from where we are today to where we ultimately want to be which is a really strong Canadian Football League and one that is set up for long-term success.

“So those conversations have really been at the forefront for us. Not so much just short-term issues, but what are the longer-term issues? What’s the right combination of business models around all the things that we do that’s going to set the CFL on a foundation for long-term success?

“Physician heal thyself. We’ve got to find a way to be stronger on our own and then obviously any support that we can get would be greatly appreciated.”