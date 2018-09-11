Days from the opening of training camp, the New York Rangers have acquired defenceman Adam McQuaid from the Boston Bruins in exchange for defenceman Steven Kampfer, a 2019 fourth-round pick and a conditional seventh-round draft pick.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired defenseman Adam McQuaid from the Boston Bruins in exchange for Steven Kampfer, a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and a conditional seventh-round draft pick. pic.twitter.com/3mUHQgJZDz — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 11, 2018

McQuaid, 31, heads into his 10th NHL season. He appeared in only 38 games a season ago, sidelined for much of the season with a broken fibula. A native of Charlottetown, PEI, McQuaid had a goal and three assists in 15:42 minutes a night. McQuaid played in all 12 of the Bruins' playoff games.

In 462 career games, McQuaid has 13 goals and 53 assists. He was a member of the Bruins' Stanley Cup-winning team in 2011.

This is a return to the Bruins for the 29-year-old Kampfer, who made his NHL debut with the team in 2010.

He appeared in 22 contests for the Blueshirts last season, chipping in an assist.

A native of Ann Arbor, MI, Kampfer has played in 166 career NHL contests over five NHL seasons with the Bruins, Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers and Rangers.

This is the second trade between the two clubs in recent months with the Rangers shipping Rick Nash to the Bruins at February's trade deadline.