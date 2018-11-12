The New York Rangers will be without forward Pavel Buchnevich for four-to-six weeks due to a broken thumb.

The Rangers announced Monday that Buchnevich suffered the injury during Saturday's shootout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Buchnevich, 23, has five goals and nine points in 14 games with the Rangers this season and had a goal and an assist in Saturday's win.

The 2013 third-round pick scored 14 goals and posted 43 points in 74 games with the team last season.

The Rangers (8-7-2) sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with 18 points through 17 games this season.