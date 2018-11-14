Casey on his time in Toronto: 'I left a lot of blood, sweat and tears here'

The Toronto Raptors announce that forward C.J. Miles will miss Wednesday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons because of an adductor strain.

Miles was injured during Monday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter. He left the game and did not return. He also battled a hip injury earlier in the season.

After a strong year in 2017-18, Miles has struggled to get going this time around. He is averaging just 4.8 points a night on 30.4 per cent shooting over 13 games. He has struggled even more so from beyond the arc, converting on 27.3 of his outside looks.

Prior to his time in Toronto, Miles spent time with the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers.

Guard Norman Powell will also be out Wednesday because of a shoulder injury he suffered against the Utah Jazz last week. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Powell is expected to miss between four and six weeks.

After their matchup with former head coach Dwane Casey and the Pistons, the Raptors will visit Boston to take on the Celtics Friday night.