Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol, who has missed 12 straight games with a left hamstring injury, says he plans to play Wednesday when the Raptors take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Raptors put together a record of 6-6 while Gasol was sidelined, and are currently second in the Atlantic Division and fourth overall in the Eastern conference with an overall record of 25-14.

The 34-year-old Gasol, who starts at centre for the Raptors, has averaged 6.6 points and 6.6 rebounds this season. The 12-year veteran is in his second season with the Raptors after being aquired by the team ahead of last season's trade deadline.