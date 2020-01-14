1h ago
Gasol (hamstring) says he plans to play Wednesday vs. Thunder
Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol, who has missed 12 straight games with a left hamstring injury, says he plans to play tomorrow when the Raptors take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
TSN.ca Staff
The Raptors put together a record of 6-6 while Gasol was sidelined, and are currently second in the Atlantic Division and fourth overall in the Eastern conference with an overall record of 25-14.
The 34-year-old Gasol, who starts at centre for the Raptors, has averaged 6.6 points and 6.6 rebounds this season. The 12-year veteran is in his second season with the Raptors after being aquired by the team ahead of last season's trade deadline.