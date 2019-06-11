Toronto Mayor John Tory says Raptors fans' cheers when a star Golden State Warriors player got injured in last night's nail-biter game are being "overstated."

Large sections of Raptors fans at the Scotiabank Arena initially cheered when Kevin Durant went down clutching his Achilles tendon, prompting several Toronto players to wave their hands to get the crowd to stop.

Many in the stands soon started clapping instead and muted "K-D" chants could be heard as Durant was helped off the court in the second quarter.

Tory said Tuesday that he was in the arena at the time and that Durant "very quickly" got a warm round of applause as he was led to the dressing room.

The mayor said that while any crowd may contain some who react the wrong way, the "vast majority" of people at Monday's NBA Finals game acted like good sports fans.

He said it's important not to overblow such incidents or make generalizations about what Toronto sports fans are like.

"I was in the arena and it happened right at the end of a play and people were cheering at the end of the play but very quickly after that (Durant) got a very warm round of applause as he was taken on to the dressing room — as he should, he's a superstar, and nobody wants to see him hurt," Tory said.

"Toronto sports fans are good fans, they're considerate fans and they understand a superstar when they see one and I think that's the kind of applause he got as he left the arena."

The Warriors eked out a victory Monday, winning 106-105 in Game 5 of the best-of-seven Finals. Game 6 of the series goes Thursday in Oakland, Calif.