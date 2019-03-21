Raptors' Lowry out for rematch with OKC

For the second time in three days, Kyle Lowry will sit as the Raptors take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lowry missed Wednesday's overtime win in Oklahoma City with a right ankle sprain he suffered earlier this week against the New York Knicks.

While battling for a loose ball, Lowry got tangled up with Knicks centre Mitchell Robinson and appeared to twist his ankle under Robinson's leg in the third quarter. Lowry gingerly headed toward the locker room and did not return.

The 32-year-old Lowry has missed 15 of the Raptors' 75 games this season: six due to lower back pain, four due to a lower thigh contusion and four because of a left ankle sprain.

He is averaging 14.8 points and 9.0 assists per game this season.

Following their matchup with the Thunder, Toronto will be back in action Sunday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.