We’re running it back because they can’t.

With the National Basketball Association on hold for the foreseeable future, TSN and Sportsnet are airing the entirety of the Toronto Raptors’ playoff run to the 2019 NBA title. You can watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals Saturday night at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Sportsnet.

Over these 24 games, fans can relive the highs and lows – there were lows, but you just might not remember them – of that magical run to the franchise’s first-ever championship, capping a remarkable turnaround from NBA laughingstock to the league’s very best.

From Kawhi Leonard calling the series against the Philadelphia 76ers, to the team improbably overturning a 2-0 series deficit against the Milwaukee Bucks, to that famous June night in Oakland when the Raptors got their hands on the Larry OB, you can relive all 24 games that made the Toronto Raptors NBA champions.

So close they can taste it.

The Toronto Raptors are one win away from their first NBA title in franchise history after they came from behind to defeat the Golden State Warriors 105-92 in Game 4.

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points to put the Raptors ahead 3-1 in the best-of-seven championship series.

"I thought we played really tough tonight," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said following the game. "We were taking a lot of punches early and we just kept standing in there and playing. Then we were kind of able to exert our will in the second half."

The Raptors picked up impressive road victories in Game 3 and 4 and now have a chance to win the Larry O’Brien trophy in front of a hometown crowd as the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 5.

Golden State will be bringing in some reinforcements.

With their season on the line, Kevin Durant will return to the lineup after sitting out since Game 5 of the second round with a strained calf.

Will it be the right call and help the Warriors live to see another game? Or will the Raptors win it all at home?