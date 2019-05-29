Raptors set for NBA Finals Media Day on TSN

The countdown to the 2019 NBA Finals continues today as TSN presents live coverage of Media Day ahead of the championship series between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

You can watch it live on TSN4, the TSN App and TSN Direct beginning at 11:30am et/8:30am pt with Raptors President Masai Ujiri's media availability, followed by Media Day at Noon et/9am pt.

TSN's wall-to-wall Media Day coverage will be hosted on site by James Duthie, who is joined by long-time Raptor, two-time NBA champion and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh.

Also providing coverage are TSN's Rod Black, Leo Rautins and Jack Armstrong, along with TSN Raptors Reporter Josh Lewenberg, SportsCentre's Kate Beirness and Cabbie Richards.

An encore presentation can also be seen at 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt on TSN4, the TSN App & TSN Direct.

TSN NBA Finals Broadcast Schedule

Game 2: Golden State @ Toronto – Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN (Raptors Pre-Game at 7 p.m. ET)

Game 4: Toronto @ Golden State – Friday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN (SPORTSCENTRE: Raptors Pre-Game at 7 p.m. ET, Raptors Pre-Game at 8 p.m. ET)

**Game 6: Toronto @ Golden State – Thursday, June 13 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN (SPORTSCENTRE: Raptors Pre-Game at 7 p.m. ET, Raptors Pre-Game at 8 p.m. ET)

TSN Radio 1050 NBA Finals Broadcast Schedule

Game 1: Golden State @ Toronto – Thursday, May 30 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN 1050 Radio

Game 3: Golden State @ Toronto – Wednesday, June 5 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN 1050 Radio

**Game 5: Golden State @ Toronto – Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET on TSN 1050 Radio