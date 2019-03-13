The Toronto Raptors will sign forward Eric Moreland to a 10-day contract according to Michael Scotto of The Athletic

Moreland was in training camp with the Raptors and gives them another big while Ibaka's out. 10-day allows them to maintain flexibility. https://t.co/ibWFOZtnZw — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 13, 2019

He gives the Raptors flexibility at the forward position during Serge Ibaka's three game suspension and brings them to the league minimum number for contracts.

The 6-foot-10 power forward played 67 games for the Detroit Pistons in 2017-18, he averaged 2.1 points, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Moreland spent training camp with Toronto before he was waived.