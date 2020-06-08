Raptors Uprising star Kenny Got Work named player of the month

TORONTO — Raptors Uprising point guard Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey scored another first Monday when he was named the NBA 2K League's player of the month for May.

Hailey is the first Raptors Uprising player to win the esports monthly award, as he was the first from the franchise to win weekly honours — which he did in both Week 1 and 3 this season.

The 30-year-old from Memphis averaged 32.9 points, 6.4 assists and 3.1 steals in May. He shot .608 (180-for-296) from the field and .520 (65-for-125) from three-point range as Toronto finished the month atop the 2020 NBA 2K League standings.

His May included a career-high 51-point performance against 76ers GC.

Originally taken 11th overall in the inaugural 2018 NBA 2K League draft, Hailey is the only player to represent Toronto in all three NBA 2K League seasons.

Raptors Uprising (7-0) plays Blazer5 Gaming (4-3) on Thursday and Celtics Crossover Gaming (0-5) on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2020.