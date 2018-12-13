Raptors' Valanciunas out at least four weeks

The Toronto Raptors announced on Thursday that centre Jonas Valanciunas underwent surgery on his dislocated left thumb on Thursday and will wear a cast for four weeks.

The team added that his condition will then be updated as appropriate.

Valanciunas sustained the injury in the second quarter of Wednesday's 113-93 win against Golden State.

Valanciunas is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 18.8 minutes in 30 games this season. He has led the team in rebounding 11 times and recorded five double-doubles.

In a corresponding move, the Raptors have recalled Chris Boucher from the Raptors 905 (G League).

Boucher, 25, leads the 905 in points per game (29) and blocks per game (4.6) this season.