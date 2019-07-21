ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed oft-injured centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb and recalled outfielder Guillermo Heredia from Triple-A Durham.

Kiermaier is hopeful of missing just a couple of weeks. An MRI Sunday found the ligament intact and no surgery required.

He was hurt diving headfirst into first base on an infield single in the eighth inning of the Rays' 2-1, 11-inning loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

The Rays lost for the 21st time in 36 games and have fallen behind Cleveland and Oakland in the AL wild-card race.

This is the fourth consecutive year Kiermaier has been sidelined by sliding or diving injuries.

___

