Harris wants to put on a show to say thank you for all the support he's received

The UFC holds its third fight card in Jacksonville in eight days this Saturday night, headlined by Alistair Overeem versus Walt Harris in a fight featuring two ranked heavyweights.

Let’s take a look at some of the interesting betting lines and trends heading into UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris:

An Up-Hill Battle?

Angela Hill (+175) vs. Claudia Gadelha (-200)

Every bout on this card is so closely contested that Angela Hill is the biggest underdog of the night.

This will be Hill’s seventh bout since the start of 2019. She has a 4-2 record since then, as well as an overall UFC record of 8-6.

Hill joined the UFC as a 1-0 professional fighter but was released following a 1-2 start. Hill then had a stint in Invicta FC, where she became the strawweight champion, before returning to the UFC roster.

Hill has refined her game, adding new wrinkles. Those improvements led to the only two stoppage wins of her career in two of her past three bouts.

She will face Gadelha, a former strawweight title challenger. Gadelha has had mixed results recently, going 2-2 in her past four fights. She moved to New Jersey to train with Mark Henry and has made improvements to her technical striking.

Should this fight stay on the feet, Hill certainly has a chance, as that’s her bread and butter. Gadelha’s ground game is excellent, but she has not utilized it as much in recent outings.

Biggest line movement:

Opening line: Nate Landwehr (-175) vs. Darren Elkins (+150)

Current line: Nate Landwehr (+110) vs. Darren Elkins (-130)

Landwehr entered the UFC with a lot of intrigue. The former M-1 featherweight champion had the reputation of being a tough, exciting fighter.

However, his debut only lasted about half a round as Herbert Burns spoiled the welcome party with a vicious knockout.

Now Landwehr looks to bounce back against one of the most durable featherweights in the division.

Nicknamed “The Damage”, Darren Elkins is happy to oblige in the sort of fast-paced brawl that Landwehr is known for.

The public perception on Landwehr has seemingly shifted and the reliably tough Elkins is drawing the action.



Odds and Ends:



- This is the sixth straight fight where Walt Harris is the favourite. He is 3-1-1 in his previous five as the favourite, with the lone loss coming via disqualification.

- Alistair Overeem is an underdog for the seventh time of his UFC career. He has a 2-4 as an underdog.

- Matt Brown is an underdog against Miguel Baeza. He is 7-8 as an underdog in the UFC.

- Edson Barboza is the favourite over Dan Ige. He was favoured in his last two bouts and lost both.

- Gadelha has been the underdog just once in her 10-fight UFC career. She is 6-3 in the nine fights where she was favoured.

- Elkins has been the underdog in 15 of his 21 UFC fights. In the six fights where he was the favourite, he is 5-1. He is favoured Saturday night against Nate Landwehr.

- This is only the third time that Eryk Anders has been an underdog. In his 12-fight UFC career, he is 0-2 as an underdog.