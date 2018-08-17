BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have activated second baseman Ian Kinsler from the disabled list and put him in the starting lineup.

The AL East leaders made the move Friday. He was batting sixth and playing second at Fenway Park against Tampa Bay. The Red Sox also put third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring, retroactive to Thursday.

Kinsler missed 11 games with a strained left hamstring. He was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels on July 30 and played in just three games before straining his hamstring Aug. 3 while scoring a run in the first inning of win over the New York Yankees.

The 36-year-old Kinsler went 4 for 10, drove in two runs and stole two bases with Boston before getting hurt.