Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard was scratched from his start on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers after apparently sustaining a back injury during the pre-game warmup.

Jonathan Bernier made the start in his place.

Howard has played 23 games for the Red Wings this season, posting a 10-7-4 record with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

Bernier hasn't fared as well with a 4-8-1 record to go along with a 3.59 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage.

The Red Wings were forced to call upon the Flyers' emergency backup netminder Justin Kowalkoski.

Kowalkoski, 32, dressed for the Pittsburgh Penguins as a back-up last season but did not see any ice time. A senior geologist by trade, he played goal for Colgate University in the NCAA from 2004-08.