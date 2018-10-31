The Detroit Red Wings will be without forward Thomas Vanek for the next two-to-three weeks after the veteran was injured in Tuesday's win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said after his team's victory that Vanek sustained a lower-body injury in the contest. He had an assist in just 1:20 of ice time before exiting.

The 34-year-old has two goals and five points wiht a minus-8 rating in 12 games this season.

Vanek joined the Red Wings in July on a one-year, $3 million contract for his second stint with the team.

He had 359 goals and 758 points in 977 career games.