1h ago
Red Wings lose F Vanek for two weeks
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Red Wings 5, Blue Jackets 3
The Detroit Red Wings will be without forward Thomas Vanek for the next two-to-three weeks after the veteran was injured in Tuesday's win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill said after his team's victory that Vanek sustained a lower-body injury in the contest. He had an assist in just 1:20 of ice time before exiting.
The 34-year-old has two goals and five points wiht a minus-8 rating in 12 games this season.
Vanek joined the Red Wings in July on a one-year, $3 million contract for his second stint with the team.
He had 359 goals and 758 points in 977 career games.