Restricted free agent Dylan Larkin signed a five-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

According to Craig Custance of The Athletic, the deal is worth $6.1 million a season and contains a no-trade clause in only the final year of the contract.

The 22-year-old scored 16 goals and posted a career-high 63 points in 82 games last season. He scored a career-high 23 goals with the Red Wings during his rookie season in 2015-16.

More details on Dylan Larkin contract. Breakdown by year:



18-19: $1 million signing bonus. $5.75 million base

19-20: $7 million base

20-21: $4.75 million

21-22: $6.75 million

22-23: $5.25 million (no-trade clause) — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) August 10, 2018

Larkin's $6.1 million cap hit will be the highest of any player on the Red Wings roster this season, just ahead of Henrik Zetterberg, who is set to make $6.08 million.

Prior to signing on Friday, Larkin had the highest 2017-18 point total of any unsigned restricted free agent. Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander now holds that distinction among the remaining 17 RFAs, having posted 20 goals and 60 points last season.

In 242 games with the Red Wings over the previous three seasons, Larkin has 56 goals and 140 points.

He was selected 15th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft.