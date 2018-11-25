1h ago
Redblacks' Spencer suffers apparent lower-body injury
TSN.ca Staff
Jackson takes screen pass to the house to open the scoring in the 106th Grey Cup
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Ottawa Redblacks receiver Diontae Spencer suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter of the 106th Grey Cup.
According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, the team is looking at Spencer's left knee and left hip, adding the 26-year-old was in a lot of pain.
Scianitti added Spencer is going to try and test it out.
More details to follow.