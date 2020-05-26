Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said he is supportive of the idea of Regina being a hub city for the Canadian Football League as long as the province’s chief medical officer approves any plan put forth by the league and the city gets the necessary support for the plan.

“I think it would be good for morale for the city and for the province and I think it would be great,” Fougere told reporters Monday. “But again, there are a lot of answers that need to be given to us first.”

“If the chief medical officer okays this kind of an event, and if we can meet those qualifications, if we have the financial support that’s required, what would it look like? We don’t know that yet but in general terms, in concept, it sounds good.”

Among the questions Fougere said would need to be addressed are the capacity of hotels and other accommodations to host as many as five CFL teams in the two-hub city proposal.

The CFL is considering a hub-city model for a return to play this season with Regina and Winnipeg being the likely candidates. There are substantial costs involved in the proposal that would have to be addressed if it is to move forward.

Fougere added the CFL hasn’t contacted the city to discuss any potential plans yet.

“I know the Riders have been having some discussions to some degree with the CFL, but there’s been no discussion with the city of our support for that or the capacity to do that.”

The CFL announced last week the start of the 2020 season has been pushed back until at least September.