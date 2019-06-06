Toronto Blue Jays right-hander David Phelps made his first real appearance of the season last night as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.

Phelps threw 14 pitches, giving up a double and striking out one.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 6, 2019

Phelps was signed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal by the Jays back in January which carries a club option for 2020. He had Tommy John surgery in March of last year after sustaining a torn UCL in the final spring training game of last season while pitching for the Los Angeles Angels.

Phelps was 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA in 10 relief appearances in 2017 for Seattle, which acquired him from Miami that July. He has a career ERA of 3.89 over the course of six MLB seasons.

The Jays will wrap up their series with the New York Yankees Thursday night before hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend.