Reilly "under the weather", misses walkthrough
TSN.ca Staff
Reilly confident slumping Esks can turn things around
Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly was not at the team's walkthrough Friday but is still expected to play Saturday against the Ottawa Redblacks.
Reilly missed walkthrough because he was feeling under the weather.
The 33-year-old has played in all 15 of his team's games this season, throwing for 4,605 yards and 27 touchdowns to 17 interceptions while also adding 12 touchdowns on the ground.