Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly was not at the team's walkthrough Friday but is still expected to play Saturday against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Reilly missed walkthrough because he was feeling under the weather.

Reilly under the weather today so not at walk through but still expected to start. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 12, 2018

The 33-year-old has played in all 15 of his team's games this season, throwing for 4,605 yards and 27 touchdowns to 17 interceptions while also adding 12 touchdowns on the ground.