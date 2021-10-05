The Minnesota Wild have claimed forward Rem Pitlick off waivers from the Nashville Predators, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The 24-year-old has played 11 career NHL games, all with the Predators, registering two assists. In eight games games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves in 2020-21, Pitlick scored eight goals and added two assists.

Pitlick was selected in the third round (No. 76 overall) by Nashville in the 2016 NHL Draft.